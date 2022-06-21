In German Court, Nokia Wins Injunction In Patent Battle

By Andrew Karpan (June 21, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for Nokia on Tuesday convinced a judge in a regional court in Germany to issue an initial injunction in Finnish phone giant's legal case against two Chinese smartphone companies in a ruling that comes in the middle of a yearlong legal war among the companies that has stretched into courts around the world. Two long rulings came down from the bench of Judge Holger Kircher in a pair of separate patent lawsuits filed by lawyers for Nokia Technologies against OnePlus — which legally does businesses in the country under the name Reflection Investment — and the German arm of the Guangdong company...

