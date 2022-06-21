Ex-Trump Staffer Loses Early-Win Bid In Retaliation Case

By Y. Peter Kang (June 21, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A New York state appellate panel on Tuesday denied an early win to a 2016 Trump campaign staffer who claims that the campaign unfairly accused her of breaching a nondisclosure agreement in retaliation for lodging a sexual discrimination lawsuit. A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, First Department, affirmed the trial court's October rejection of Jessica Denson's motion for partial summary judgment for her claim of retaliation. Denson, the onetime Hispanic engagement director for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, alleges that the Trump campaign attempted to unlawfully enforce her NDA through arbitration as punishment for her 2017 sex bias...

