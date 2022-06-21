Molina Inks $4.6M Deal To Resolve Mass. FCA Probe

By Brian Dowling (June 21, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Behavioral health provider Molina Healthcare Inc. will pay $4.6 million to settle state and federal allegations that it filed false claims for care provided by unlicensed and unsupervised staff in Massachusetts, according to an announcement Tuesday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey had claimed Molina and its subsidiary Pathways of Massachusetts submitted false claims to the state's Medicaid program by violating regulations related to staff licensing and supervision. "This company routinely allowed unlicensed and unsupervised mental health professionals to provide care to patients, all while billing MassHealth for it," Healey said in a statement Tuesday. "MassHealth patients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS