Enforcement Trends To Watch After SEP Remedies Withdrawal

By Alexander Okuliar and John Lanham (June 21, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- In the world of federal patent enforcement policy, it seems that what was old is now new again. Or is it? For over a decade, U.S. government enforcement policy on standard-essential patent remedies has swung between discouraging injunctions on infringing products to supporting injunctions in the ordinary course. And while it seems the Biden administration may be swinging back, its recent actions have sent mixed signals. A December 2021 draft released by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the National Institute of Standards and Technology signaled that policy was shifting again toward skepticism of SEP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS