Mo. Appeals Panel Upholds Nationwide's UIM Coverage Win

By Josh Liberatore (June 21, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Nationwide doesn't owe underinsured motorist coverage to its policyholder who was injured while driving his employer's vehicle, a Missouri appellate panel affirmed Tuesday, agreeing with a lower court that the policy's "other insurance" clause precluded coverage. A Missouri Court of Appeals panel said Nationwide does not owe underinsured motorist coverage to its policyholder who was injured while driving his employer's vehicle. (Getty Images) A three-judge panel for the Missouri Court of Appeals said there's nothing ambiguous about a clause in Matthew P. Six's policy with Nationwide Insurance Co. of America that caps the amount of underinsured motorist, or UIM, coverage the...

