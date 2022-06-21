ND Can't Intervene In Remaining Riverbed Ownership Claims

By Clark Mindock (June 21, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- North Dakota can't intervene in a dispute over mineral rights underneath the Missouri River since the case has been trimmed considerably and the state no longer has skin in the game as a result, the D.C. Circuit said Tuesday. A D.C. federal judge said it was clear that North Dakota had previously had an interest in the outcome of claims in the case previously — and had been granted intervenor status on some claims — but noted that a change in U.S. Department of Interior policy had altered the calculus. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said all the claims raised...

