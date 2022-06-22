Vedder Price Gets King & Spalding Employment Atty in SF

By James Mills (June 22, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Vedder Price PC has recruited a King & Spalding LLP employment litigator to come on board as a shareholder in the firm's San Francisco office. Cheryl Sabnis, who spent the past 14 years at King & Spalding, has joined the Vedder Price labor and employment practice, the firm announced on Tuesday. She represents employers, focusing her practice largely on complex wage-and-hour class actions. She also handles gender, race and disability discrimination cases, plus harassment and retaliatory discharge matters. Additionally, Sabnis oversees and conducts investigations concerning allegations of employee, officer and contractor misconduct. She also advises clients on responding to and managing...

