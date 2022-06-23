Fox Rothschild Hires Barnes & Thornburg M&A Atty

By Jessica Corso (June 23, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A former Barnes & Thornburg LLP attorney with 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions has joined Fox Rothschild LLP as a partner in Dallas, the firm announced Tuesday. John Willding was with Barnes & Thornburg for 6 years before joining Fox Rothschild's corporate department, according to his LinkedIn profile. His new firm said he has more than 20 years of legal experience, specializes in mergers and acquisitions and that many of his clients are middle-market companies. Willding also advises company boards and management on fiduciary duties and has worked in the venture capital and private equity spaces on negotiation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS