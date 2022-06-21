Ga. Nuclear Plant's Spiking Costs Spark Court Fight

By Morgan Conley (June 21, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Cost overruns for the $20 billion Vogtle nuclear power plant project in Georgia have led to disputes between majority owner Southern Co. and two minority stakeholders, one of which has asked a state court to hash out who owes what. Minority owner Oglethorpe Power said Saturday that it has moved to cap its contributions to the project and exercise an option for Southern Co. unit and majority owner Georgia Power to absorb its share of future cost overruns in exchange for an additional sliver of ownership. The fight came after a budget revision put the project's estimated cost at $20.5 billion, which another minority...

