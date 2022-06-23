Lewis Brisbois Adds Corporate Pro To Fla., Chicago Offices

By Jack Rodgers (June 23, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has expanded two of its corporate-focused practice groups, with a partner who will split his time between its Florida and Chicago offices, the firm announced Tuesday. Michael Gnesin joins the firm's corporate mergers and acquisitions practice, as well as its securities and corporate finance practice. His focus involves corporate law work, banking and financing, employment and commercial real estate law, and he joins from Kelleher & Holland LLC. Gnesin, who immigrated from the Soviet Union at age seven, additionally works closely with the firm's Ukraine Conflict Response team, which helps the firm's clients keep the...

