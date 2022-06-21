Judge Approves $45M Roundup False Ad Deal

By Emily Field (June 21, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday signed off on a $45 million settlement to end allegations that Monsanto made false claims related to the dangers of its Roundup pesticides, stressing that the deal doesn't prevent class members from suing over illnesses. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said it's "vital" that consumers know that the deal doesn't change their right to sue Bayer AG's Monsanto for any illness or injury caused by Roundup, now or in the future. Previously, language in the proposed class notice didn't make this clear, but now the language in the notice, on the website and on claim...

