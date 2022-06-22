2nd Circ. Got High Court Order Right, Chinese Exporters Say

By Bryan Koenig (June 22, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A pair of Chinese vitamin C exporters urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday not to take up a price-fixing case against them for a second time, arguing the Second Circuit correctly followed the high court's first crack at the case when it again tossed the suit. When the Second Circuit last year again nixed the case from vitamin C importers Animal Science Products Inc. and The Ranis Co., even after the justices revived their claims in 2018, the appeals court "faithfully carried out this court's instructions for remand," exporters Hebei Welcome Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and North China Pharmaceutical Group Corp. said...

