Perkins Coie Adds Dickinson Wright Startup Pro In Austin

By Jessica Corso (June 22, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- An attorney specializing in helping startups find money has joined Perkins Coie LLP's emerging companies and venture capital practice as a partner in Austin, Texas, the firm announced Tuesday. Dan Austin joins the Perkins Coie team following a yearlong stint as a member at Dickinson Wright PLLC. He counsels startups on raising capital and advises on technology and strategic partner agreements, according to his Perkins Coie profile. Austin joined Dickinson Wright from an in-house role as general counsel at Spot Insurance, an Austin startup that says it provides "injury insurance for people with active lifestyles." "Dan's deep roots in Austin's startup...

