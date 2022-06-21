3rd Circ. Rejects Immigration Ruling Over Pa. Eluding Law

By Mike LaSusa (June 21, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Dominican man got a new chance to fight his deportation on Tuesday when the Third Circuit ruled that his felony conviction under Pennsylvania's fleeing and eluding law didn't necessarily amount to a crime of moral turpitude. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said an immigration judge and later the Board of Immigration Appeals got it wrong when they found that Louis Rosario-Ovando could be deported. The appeals court said it was required to examine whether there was moral turpitude inherent in the "least culpable conduct" that could result in a conviction under state law. Pennsylvania's state law could allow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS