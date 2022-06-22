Texas Nuke Waste Storage Foes Have No Case, DC Circ. Told

By Michelle Casady (June 22, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The owners of a proposed temporary nuclear waste storage facility in the Permian Basin on Tuesday defended the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval of the project, telling the D.C. Circuit that opponents don't have standing to challenge the agency's decision. The NRC is facing a slew of challenges in multiple circuit courts to its issuance of permits for the nuclear waste storage site proposed by Interim Storage Partners LLC in West Texas on the New Mexico border. Interim Storage Partners told the D.C. Circuit that the challengers failed to show there had been any violation of the Administrative Procedure Act in...

