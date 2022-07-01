SEC Should Reject Climate Rules Over First Amendment Issue

By Thomas Berry and Jennifer Schulp (July 1, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed sweeping new rules on March 21 that would impose a broad range of mandatory climate-related disclosures on publicly traded companies.[1] These disclosures include, perhaps most significantly, each company's total greenhouse gas emissions.[2] The proposed rules have prompted objections for a range of reasons,[3] but one fundamental problem should not be overlooked: The rules likely violate the First Amendment by mandating factual disclosures that go beyond what's economically relevant for investor decisions. As the U.S. Supreme Court explained in Riley v. National Federation of the Blind of North Carolina in 1988, the First Amendment protects "the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS