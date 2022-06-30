Assessing Risk Amid Rise Of Building Info Modeling Tech

By Ivan Sarkissian (June 30, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Building information modeling, or BIM, has been a part of the design and construction landscape for the better part of 20 years. As global urbanization continues to increase rapidly, the architectural, engineering and construction industry are proceeding to utilize BIM or adopt the software into their construction projects. In 2020, the BIM market value was at $5.4 billion and is on track to reach $10.7 billion with an expected increase at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% by 2026. Generally speaking, BIM relies on 3D software that is used by architectural, engineering and construction professionals to help identify and gain insights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS