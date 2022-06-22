Red Hot Housing Market May Cool Down, Harvard Study Says

By Charlie Innis (June 22, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. housing market may start to cool down as interest rates rise, affordability pressures mount, and new homes are built, but hurdles remain for low-income households and first-time buyers, according to a Harvard study published Wednesday. Home and apartment rent prices shot to record highs in 2021, fueled largely by a growing demand for housing during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among millennial buyers, and a limited stock of available homes, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies' annual report on the state of the nation's housing. But higher interest rates, paired with rapidly rising prices, are "putting the...

