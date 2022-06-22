Boeing Says Feds Want To Break Rocket Site Cleanup Deal

By Greg Lamm (June 22, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Boeing asked a Washington federal judge on Tuesday to toss the federal government's $32 million contaminated groundwater lawsuit, saying the suit is barred under a broad hold-harmless clause in a decades-old contract to build and test rockets for NASA's moonshots. In its motion to dismiss, Boeing said it can't be held responsible for cleanup costs at a 40-acre site at the Navy's Weapons Station in Seal Beach, California, as a 1960s-era agreement between NASA and Boeing's predecessor North America Aviation followed then-applicable federal regulations. The provisions said contractors "shall not be liable for any loss or damage to the industrial facilities...

