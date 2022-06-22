3 Firms Steer $125M Deal For Florida Boat Parts Supplier

By Elaine Briseño (June 22, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Boat retailer OneWater Marine Inc. will acquire Florida-based accessories and maintenance company Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. for approximately $125 million in a deal overseen by three law firms, according to a Wednesday statement. Butler Snow LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP provided legal counsel for OneWater, while Ocean Bio-Chem used Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP for its legal counsel. The all-cash deal will proceed for $13.08 per share and include Ocean Bio-Chem's affiliate Star Brite Europe Inc. Both Bio-Chem and Star Brite will be integrated into T-H Marine Supplies, a subsidiary of OneWater that manufactures boat parts and accessories. Bio-Chem is headquartered...

