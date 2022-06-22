Shoshone Tribe Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Hunting Rights Suit

By Andrew Westney (June 22, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation has urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a ruling that the tribe doesn't have treaty rights to hunt and fish in its aboriginal lands, saying an Idaho district judge wrongly found that the tribe had to have settled on a reservation there to retain those rights. The federally recognized Northwestern Band is seeking to reverse U.S. District Judge David C. Nye's January ruling that the tribe doesn't have hunting and fishing rights under the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger because its members didn't permanently live on one of the two reservations discussed in the...

