Robbins Geller Seeks Third Of $15M OvaScience Settlement

By Brian Dowling (June 22, 2022, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP asked Tuesday for a one-third cut of a $15 million settlement that investors won from OvaScience and its venture capital backer Longwood Fund over shareholder losses allegedly caused by misrepresentations about the success of a new fertility treatment. The lead firm asked for $5 million in attorney fees for the more than 18,500 billable hours it and other class attorneys spent pursuing claims that OvaScience — the venture capital firm that was "running the show" at the fertility treatment company — had misstated the treatment's success. The class attorneys also asked U.S. District Judge Indira...

