Dish's 12 GHz Plan Threatens Satellite Nets, Warns SpaceX

By Christopher Cole (June 22, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- SpaceX has pressed the Federal Communications Commission to turn down Dish Network's plan to use 12 gigahertz spectrum for next-generation wireless service, saying it would trigger major interference with satellite broadband. Elon Musk's company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., wrote to the FCC on Tuesday contending that Dish and a key 12 GHz license holder are trying to repurpose the band in a way that would clearly harm existing users. SpaceX, whose low-orbit Starlink satellite constellation beams high-speed internet around the globe, put forth a new study seeking to refute proponents' claims that technical reports show little disruption risk in the frequency...

