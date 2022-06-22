Crow Tribe Citizens Sue DOI Again Over Lost Water Rights

By Caleb Symons (June 22, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- For the second time, members of the Crow Tribe are suing to nullify a decades-old pact that gave the tribe their personal allotment of water resources on the Crow reservation in eastern Montana, claiming they were never consulted on the deal nor allowed to reassume those shares. In their complaint, filed Tuesday in D.C. district court, the six Crow citizens say the U.S. Department of the Interior failed to protect their historical right to use water for agricultural purposes due to "egregious conflicts of interest" over that obligation. Instead, multiple past Interior secretaries have taken steps to implement a 1999 compact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS