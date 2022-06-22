Ga. Justices Revive Parents' Wrongful Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (June 22, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia on Wednesday revived a mother and father's wrongful death lawsuit against a doctor and a Savannah hospital system, ruling that the defendants can't use the state's "two-dismissal rule" to escape malpractice claims. The state's high court ruled that the appeals court misunderstood the state's two-dismissal rule when it determined that two voluntary dismissals by the plaintiff result in an "adjudication on the merits," automatically freeing all defendants from liability. "The Court of Appeals erred," the justices said. "It relied on precedent from that court that erroneously held that, so long as the second voluntarily dismissed action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS