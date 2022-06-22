Ga. Judge's Intimidation Of Bondsmen Lands Him Reprimand

By Morgan Conley (June 22, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court ordered a public reprimand Wednesday for a state trial judge who berated and intimidated a bail bondsman blocked from exiting the judge's chambers in July 2019 as retaliation for criticizing the judge on social media. The state high court disagreed with a Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission hearing panel that Judge Eric Norris – a member of the state's Superior Court bench who is based in Athens and handles cases in Clarke and Oconee counties – should be ordered to give a public apology. The justices said that since Judge Norris hasn't yet fully accepted responsibility for his...

