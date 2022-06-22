3 Takeaways From EPA's Guidance On PFAS In Drinking Water

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 22, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to drastically reduce its assessment of the acceptable levels of toxic "forever chemicals" that humans can healthily ingest sets the stage for further federal and state regulatory actions that will likely pose technological compliance challenges. Although the EPA's new drinking water health advisories for two common per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are not themselves enforceable, advisory levels have served in the past as starting points for states' regulatory standards. And they are a likely precursor to federal maximum contaminant levels, which the EPA would set as minimum standards for states to meet. The EPA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS