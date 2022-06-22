Tribunal Must Review University's Redundancy 'Fairness'

By Alex Baldwin (June 22, 2022, 6:00 PM BST) -- An employment tribunal must consider whether a private university ran a fair redundancy process, even though the employee herself did not raise the issue in the proceedings, an appellate panel has ruled. The Employment Appeal Tribunal sent the case back down, saying on Tuesday that a new tribunal should review whether BPP University carried out a fair consultation, a fair selection process and conducted a reasonable search for alternative employment when it made the employee redundant. Bukola Osinuga had initially accused the university of unfair dismissal, sexual discrimination and unlawful deductions. BPP is a private university that offers international students courses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS