NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Taps Ex-Fenwick Atty For GC

By Katryna Perera (June 22, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Magic Eden, a marketplace for the digital assets known as nonfungible tokens that recently attained unicorn status with a valuation over $1 billion, has hired a former Fenwick & West LLP associate to serve as the company's new general counsel. Joe Doll joined the San Francisco-based NFT marketplace this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Fenwick, Doll counseled cryptocurrency and Web3 technology companies, including Coinbase, OpenSea and BrainTrust. "I'm excited to announce that last week I began a new role as general counsel of Magic Eden, the world's premier NFT marketplace with a team of founders of the highest caliber,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS