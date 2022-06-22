Spain Gets Win On Intra-EU Objection In $78M Solar Claim

By Caroline Simson (June 22, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT) -- An investor-state tribunal has dismissed a claim brought by renewable energy investors against Spain under an intra-EU jurisdictional objection, marking the first time that a tribunal has concluded such a claim is barred under several recent decisions from Europe's highest court. The tribunal, composed of chairman Hans van Houtte and wing arbitrators Inka Hanefeld and Jorge E. Viñuales, concluded in a June 16 award that the arbitration brought by the Danish investors Green Power Partners K/S and SCE Solar Don Benito APS could not proceed. The companies were seeking a combined €74.3 million ($78.6 million) after Spain dialed back and eventually...

