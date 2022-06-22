Akin Gump Adds 2 Private Equity Attys From Covington

By Kevin Penton (June 22, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has added two private equity attorneys previously with Covington & Burling LLP as partners in its New York office, the firm announced on Wednesday. Michelle Chan and Daniel Tavakoli will serve as part of Akin Gump's private equity practice, where they will primarily work on representing private equity sponsors on a broad range of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, private equity investments and various corporate governance matters, according to the firm's announcement. Chan and Tavakoli both also work on counseling private equity sponsor portfolio companies on a variety of strategic and corporate matters, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS