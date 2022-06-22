2nd Circ. Upholds Insurer's Win In Varvatos Pay Bias Row

By Josh Liberatore (June 22, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit doesn't have to pay former John Varvatos menswear employees to cover a $2.1 million judgment against the clothing brand in a pay discrimination suit, a Second Circuit panel ruled Wednesday, agreeing with a lower court on the applicability of a prior acts exclusion. A three-judge panel said Ironshore Indemnity's policy precluded coverage for the same or related wrongful acts that occurred before 2012, and Varvatos first instituted a discriminatory, gender-based pay scheme back in 2005. A class of former female Varvatos employees were seeking to recover under the clothing brand's policy with Ironshore. John Varvatos presents his collection...

