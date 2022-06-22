Gorton's Wants Off The Hook For 'Invented' Frozen Fish Suit

By Brian Dowling (June 22, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A purported class action claiming fish sticks giant Gorton's Inc. doesn't sustainably source its frozen tilapia product is rooted in an "invented" definition and red herring arguments that should be dismissed, the company told a Boston federal judge Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed in April by two plaintiffs claiming violations of their states' consumer protection laws, says the tilapia that Gorton's sells as "sustainably sourced" are instead farmed, in some part, in China under environmentally destructive and inhumane conditions. The Gloucester, Massachusetts-headquartered fish company fired back at the civil action, saying the consumers invented a "fanciful interpretation" of the term "sustainably sourced"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS