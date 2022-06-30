5 Tips For Meeting DOJ's New CCO Certification Requirements

By Jonny Frank, Laura Greenman and Chris Hoyle (June 30, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- In March, the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite announced plans to require chief executive officers and chief compliance officers to certify to the effectiveness of the ethics and compliance program, particularly when the government does not impose a corporate monitor.[1] The May Foreign Corrupt Practices Act plea agreement in U.S. v. Glencore International AG, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, makes good on that plan and requires the CEO and CCO to certify the company met its compliance obligations under the agreement.[2] Similarly, the April deferred prosecution agreement in U.S. v. Stericycle Inc., in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS