SEC's Regulatory Priorities Draw Rebuke From Peirce

By Tom Zanki (June 22, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday released an agenda outlining priorities for fall and early 2023, prompting a rebuttal from Commissioner Hester Peirce, who criticized the agency for shunning its core mission in favor of "shiny objects." The semiannual regulatory agenda filed with the federal Office of Management and Budget lists 53 items that are either being developed or are approaching a final vote. Among notable matters, the SEC said a final vote on a hefty proposal that would require public companies to bolster climate disclosures could take place in October. New proposals reforming equity market structure and revisions to shareholder...

