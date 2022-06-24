Snell & Wilmer Adds Rutan & Tucker Partner In Calif.

By Jack Rodgers (June 24, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Snell & Wilmer LLP has added a corporate and securities partner from Rutan & Tucker LLP to its Orange County office, the firm has announced. Rachel A. Simon joins the firm after seven years as a partner at Rutan & Tucker working on tax and business law related issues. She also handles business transactions like mergers and acquisitions, financing, corporate matters and related issues for the restaurant, health care and logistics sectors, the firm said in a Wednesday statement. Simon earned her law degree from California Western Law School in 2007 and holds a Masters of Laws degree in taxation from...

