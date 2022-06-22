Ex-Pharma Exec Cops To Insider Trading With Former CFO

By Bill Wichert (June 22, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The former head of corporate communications for Immunomedics admitted Wednesday in New Jersey federal court to engaging in an insider trading scheme in which the biopharmaceutical company's then-chief financial officer allegedly shared nonpublic information about a breast cancer drug with her while they were dating. Lauren S. Wood, 33, of Washington, D.C., pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to an information charging her with securities fraud, court records show. Her guilty plea comes more than a month after former Immunomedics CFO Usama Malik was charged in a three-count indictment over the purported scheme. In 2020, Gilead Sciences acquired Immunomedics...

