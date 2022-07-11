FCC Says 'Character' Case Not Ripe For Constitutional Debate

By Christopher Cole (July 11, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has told an agency administrative judge that efforts to pull a Tennessee radio station's license after the owner's felony conviction do not trample his free-speech rights, but he still has "ample opportunity" to eventually make that case in federal appeals court. FCC enforcers filed papers Friday urging the commission's administrative law judge to turn down a request from Arm & Rage LLC, the company that runs WJBE in Powell, Tennessee, to expand the issues in a proceeding over Joseph Armstrong's radio license. Armstrong's lawyers want the FCC case enlarged to look closely at a pair of constitutional...

