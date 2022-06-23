11th Circ. Says Tampa Electric Didn't Violate OSHA Guidelines

By Clark Mindock (June 23, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Tampa's electric utility can't be held liable for Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations after its workers didn't wear masks while responding to an ammonia leak at a power plant, the Eleventh Circuit has determined. That's because the leak in question didn't qualify as an "uncontrolled release" at the Tampa Electric Co. facility, which is a necessary element of an emergency response that would trigger the need for personalized respirators in the response, the appeals court said Thursday. And, while ammonia did cause at least one individual to experience health issues during the leak, the appeals court said it was bound...

