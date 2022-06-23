23 AGs Call For Congress To Act On 'Copycat' THC Edibles

By Mike Curley (June 23, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A group of 23 attorneys general in a letter has asked the leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate to take action against THC products that are marketed and packaged like name-brand snacks, saying they have led to accidental exposure to the drug, especially in children. The letter was sent Wednesday, led by Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, with the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Washington...

