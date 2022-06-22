SEC Fines Brink's For Whistleblower Limits In Employee Pacts

By Katryna Perera (June 22, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that it has settled with The Brink's Co. over allegations that the security and protection company violated protections in place for whistleblowers by requiring employees to sign restrictive confidentiality agreements without granting them a carveout for potential SEC whistleblowing activity. According to an order issued by the SEC, without admitting to or denying any of the allegations, Brink's has agreed to pay a $400,000 civil penalty, consented to the issuance of a cease-and-desist order finding that it violated Rule 21F-17(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and has complied with certain undertakings...

