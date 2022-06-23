Pa. Justices To Hear Zoning Spat Over Suburban Hospital Plan

By Eric Heisig (June 23, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to decide if the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center can build a hospital within a mile of one owned by its rival, a determination that will affect the health care system's plans to expand into Jefferson Hills. The state justices on Wednesday granted the petition for review by residents of the suburban Pittsburgh borough who fought the expansion plan for several years through administrative and legal proceedings. The high court will examine the scope of power of municipal zoning boards and their officers, among other issues. Developer AUUE Inc. had assembled five parcels of land in the...

