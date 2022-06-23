$17M Atty Award For Royalty Deal Gets Long-Awaited OK

By Morgan Conley (June 23, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Nix Patterson LLP and Barnes & Lewis LLP again won approval for over $17.3 million in fees for securing a $52 million settlement for royalty owners after spending the better half of the last decade defending their compensation request against challenges from two objectors. After being directed by the Tenth Circuit in 2017 to reconsider the $17.3 million attorney fees award by using the lodestar method of calculation rather than the percentage-of-the-fund approach, an Oklahoma federal court said Wednesday its review still shows the original fee award is fair and appropriate compensation for the attorneys' "hard work and skilled advocacy."...

