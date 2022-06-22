FCC Poised To Close Web Traffic Pumping Scheme

By Christopher Cole (June 22, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote in July on a proposal to tamp down on phone call traffic-pumping schemes that rely on internet protocol in order to skirt FCC rules against arbitrage of telecom fees. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel penned a blog post Wednesday saying one order of business July 14 would be clarifying ambiguities in a 2019 commission rule so the agency can "prevent people from gaming the system" of access charges, which long-distance companies pay to local telecoms for sending calls through their networks. The agency has long battled so-called access stimulation, in which call traffic is juiced...

