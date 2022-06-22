Lyft Told To Wait Before Attacking Tech Patents Again

By Andrew Karpan (June 22, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in California told lawyers for Lyft on Wednesday that they would have to wait until the end of claim construction to start arguing that language in patents initially developed by researchers at IBM covering wireless communication technology was too abstract for patent protection. A brief three-page order from U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar turned down a bid from Lyft dating from November that argued there were no legally patentable ideas in a collection of patents owned by a company called Quartz Auto Technologies. Quartz had bought the patents from a business called the Daedalus Group, which had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS