Insurer Asks 11th Circ. To Nix $60M Surgery Death Claim

By Daniel Tay (June 23, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court properly rejected a man's bid to recover a $60 million judgment against a medical practice stemming from a liposuction-related death from the practice's insurer, the insurer told the Eleventh Circuit, asking the panel to affirm the lower court's decision. An insurer asked the Eleventh Circuit to affirm a lower court's decision that denied a man's bid to recover a $60 million judgment against a medical practice after a liposuction surgery death. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) The lower court properly held that Kevin Julmist's claim that Prime Insurance Co. breached its fiduciary duty to CLJ Healthcare LLC was untimely...

