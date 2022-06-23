Family Knew Of Trust Moves By Nelson Mullins Atty, Jury Told

By Carolina Bolado (June 23, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP estate planning attorney sued for malpractice by a wealthy Florida family grilled the family patriarch on Thursday, producing emails, meeting notes and documents showing the client knew and signed off on trusts and estate planning moves made by the attorney. In his second day on the stand in Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Steven Scott said he never intended to give his eldest son, Rob Scott, $46 million more than his four other children, and that he did not know attorney Carl Rosen of Nelson Mullins had "decanted" Rob Scott's trust to Nevada, allowing...

