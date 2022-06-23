GAO Tells ICE $2.2B Detention Alternative Program Has Issues

By Rae Ann Varona (June 23, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must improve how it assesses a $2.2 billion program that monitors individuals released into the community while awaiting resolution of immigration proceedings, saying most program participants were not monitored. The GAO said that the number of individuals enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention Program more than doubled from roughly 53,000 in 2015 to 111,000 in 2020, reaching a high of 166,000 in 2019. However, ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations unenrolled 79% of program participants during the predecision stage of their immigration proceedings, meaning the ADT program did not monitor them...

