GAO Backs Air Force Rejection Of Incomplete $100M IT Bid

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 23, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office denied an information technology company's protest of a $100 million U.S. Air Force award for software applications, finding that its submission was incomplete and did not follow directions as outlined in a request for quotations. GAO General Counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said that the Air Force rightfully denied Spathe Systems LLC's submission as the company failed to follow the proper procedures, which, among other things, required submitting an application accessible through the right file-sharing software. Spathe had argued that the Air Force's requirement to use a software sharing platform, Docker Compose, was not explicitly included in its...

