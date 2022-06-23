Trecora Investor Sues In Del. To Probe $247M Balmoral Merger

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 23, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of Trecora Resources has sued in Delaware for corporate records, seeking to investigate private equity firm Balmoral Funds LLC's plans to acquire the Texas-based petrochemical products manufacturer in a $247 million tender offer set to expire on Friday at midnight. The complaint filed Wednesday by shareholder Jaclyn Rosenbaum alleges that the pending transaction "was the result of a process hastily launched in response to pressure from certain activist shareholders" and that a statement to shareholders recommending the merger omits material information about conflicts of interest. Activist investors Bradley Radoff, Peter DeSorcy, and DeSorcy's hedge fund, Ortelius Advisors LP —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS